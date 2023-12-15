Vermont High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bennington County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Bennington County, Vermont, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bennington County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Burr and Burton Academy at South Burlington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: South Burlington, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
