The Boston Celtics (18-5), on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET, look to extend a 12-game home winning stretch when hosting the Orlando Magic (16-7).

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. Magic matchup.

Celtics vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and BSFL

NBCS-BOS and BSFL Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Celtics vs Magic Additional Info

Celtics vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Celtics' +194 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 117.3 points per game (seventh in the NBA) while allowing 108.9 per contest (third in the league).

The Magic have a +118 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.1 points per game. They're putting up 114 points per game, 16th in the league, and are allowing 108.9 per contest to rank third in the NBA.

These two teams score 231.3 points per game combined, 8.8 more than this game's point total.

Combined, these teams give up 217.8 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Boston has compiled an 11-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Orlando has won 17 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.

Celtics and Magic NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Celtics +375 +150 - Magic +12500 +5000 -

