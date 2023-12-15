How to Watch the Celtics vs. Magic Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics (18-5) hope to extend a 12-game home winning streak when they host the Orlando Magic (16-7) on December 15, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Magic.
Celtics vs. Magic Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Celtics vs Magic Additional Info
|Celtics vs Magic Injury Report
|Celtics vs Magic Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs Magic Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Magic Prediction
|Celtics vs Magic Players to Watch
Celtics Stats Insights
- This season, the Celtics have a 47.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% higher than the 46.7% of shots the Magic's opponents have made.
- Boston has a 13-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.
- The Magic are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at third.
- The 117.3 points per game the Celtics average are 8.4 more points than the Magic give up (108.9).
- Boston is 15-3 when scoring more than 108.9 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- The Celtics are averaging 123.0 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 111.2 points per contest.
- Defensively Boston has been better in home games this year, surrendering 107.7 points per game, compared to 110.3 when playing on the road.
- In home games, the Celtics are draining 3.3 more three-pointers per game (17.2) than in road games (13.9). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (40.3%) compared to on the road (32.6%).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Luke Kornet
|Out
|Adductor
|Jaylen Brown
|Questionable
|Knee
|Al Horford
|Out
|Rest
|Kristaps Porzingis
|Questionable
|Calf
