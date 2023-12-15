The Boston Celtics host the Orlando Magic at TD Garden on Friday (tip at 7:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Jayson Tatum, Paolo Banchero and others in this contest.

Celtics vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

NBCS-BOS and BSFL

Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs Magic Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -115) 8.5 (Over: -132) 4.5 (Over: +116) 2.5 (Over: -149)

The 26.5-point total set for Tatum on Friday is 0.8 fewer points than his season scoring average.

He has collected 8.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (8.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Tatum's three made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: -149) 3.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: +130)

The 22.1 points Jaylen Brown scores per game are 0.6 more than his over/under on Friday (21.5).

He averages 0.3 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 4.5.

Brown's assists average -- 3.4 -- is 0.1 lower than Friday's over/under.

He makes 2.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

Jrue Holiday Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: -102)

Jrue Holiday's 12.5 points per game is the same as Friday's over/under.

He has grabbed 6.8 boards per game, 1.3 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

Holiday averages 4.9 assists, 0.4 more than his over/under for Friday.

Holiday has hit 1.7 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -120) 6.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: -118) 1.5 (Over: +164)

Friday's over/under for Banchero is 20.5 points, 0.2 fewer than his season average.

His rebounding average of 6.8 is lower than his over/under on Friday (6.5).

Banchero averages 4.5 assists, 1.0 more than his over/under for Friday.

Banchero, at 1.2 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.3 less than his over/under on Friday.

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: +100)

The 20.6 points Franz Wagner has scored per game this season is 1.1 more than his prop bet over/under set for Friday (19.5).

He has pulled down 5.7 rebounds per game, 1.2 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (4.5).

Wagner has averaged 3.7 assists per game, 0.2 more than Friday's assist over/under (3.5).

Wagner has connected on 1.5 three-pointers per game, which equals his over/under on Friday.

