Will Charlie Coyle Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 15?
For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Boston Bruins and the New York Islanders on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, is Charlie Coyle a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Charlie Coyle score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
Coyle stats and insights
- In seven of 27 games this season, Coyle has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- In one game against the Islanders this season, he has taken six shots and scored three goals.
- He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He has a 20.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders have given up 88 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 18.9 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.
Coyle recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:40
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|20:17
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|18:48
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|19:45
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|17:16
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:55
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|2
|2
|0
|15:42
|Away
|L 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|17:56
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|17:30
|Away
|W 3-1
Bruins vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
