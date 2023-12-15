Hampus Lindholm and the Boston Bruins will face the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, at UBS Arena. Does a wager on Lindholm intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Hampus Lindholm vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Lindholm Season Stats Insights

Lindholm's plus-minus rating this season, in 23:41 per game on the ice, is +7.

Lindholm has scored a goal in one of 27 games this year.

In seven of 27 games this year, Lindholm has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Lindholm has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in six of 27 games played.

Lindholm has an implied probability of 43.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Lindholm has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 88 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 27 Games 4 7 Points 0 1 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

