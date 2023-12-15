The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest versus the New York Islanders is set for Friday at 7:30 PM ET. Will James van Riemsdyk find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will James van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

van Riemsdyk stats and insights

van Riemsdyk has scored in four of 26 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Islanders this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, van Riemsdyk has accumulated three goals and three assists.

He has an 8.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 88 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 18.9 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

van Riemsdyk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Devils 1 0 1 12:11 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:14 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:56 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 14:39 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:46 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:21 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:10 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 14:05 Away L 7-4 11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 11:35 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 12:19 Away L 5-4 OT

Bruins vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.