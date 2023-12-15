James van Riemsdyk will be on the ice when the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders face off on Friday at UBS Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for van Riemsdyk are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

James van Riemsdyk vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

van Riemsdyk Season Stats Insights

van Riemsdyk's plus-minus rating this season, in 13:27 per game on the ice, is +3.

In four of 26 games this year, van Riemsdyk has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

van Riemsdyk has a point in 12 of 26 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

van Riemsdyk has an assist in nine of 26 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

van Riemsdyk's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of van Riemsdyk going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

van Riemsdyk Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have conceded 88 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 26 Games 3 16 Points 2 5 Goals 0 11 Assists 2

