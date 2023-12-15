For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Boston Bruins and the New York Islanders on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, is Kevin Shattenkirk a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Kevin Shattenkirk score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Shattenkirk stats and insights

Shattenkirk has scored in two of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Islanders this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Shattenkirk has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

Shattenkirk averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.4%.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 88 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 18.9 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Shattenkirk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:15 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 14:36 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 22:01 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:21 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 11:42 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:19 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:29 Away L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:36 Away W 3-1 11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:13 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:13 Away W 5-2

Bruins vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

