The Los Angeles Lakers (15-10) have six players on the injury report, including Anthony Davis, in their matchup with the San Antonio Spurs (3-20) at Frost Bank Center on Friday, December 15 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Lakers will look for another victory over the Spurs following a 122-119 win in their matchup on Wednesday. In the Lakers' victory, Davis recorded 37 points (and added 10 rebounds and one assist), while Victor Wembanyama scored 30 in the losing effort for the Spurs.

Lakers vs Spurs Additional Info

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gabe Vincent PG Out Knee 6.0 1.0 3.0 Anthony Davis PF Questionable Adductor 24.3 12.4 2.9 LeBron James SF Questionable Calf 25.1 7.6 6.7 Jalen Hood-Schifino SG Out Back 3.3 0.5 0.8 Taurean Prince PF Questionable Knee 9.2 2.6 1.7 Jarred Vanderbilt PF Questionable Back 1.0 4.3 1.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Charles Bassey C Out For Season Knee 3.3 4.0 1.1

Lakers vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN, CW35, and SportsNet LA

Lakers vs. Spurs Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -7.5 233.5

