When the Boston Bruins square off against the New York Islanders on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, will Morgan Geekie find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Morgan Geekie score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Geekie stats and insights

In three of 21 games this season, Geekie has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.

Geekie has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 9.7% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 88 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 18.9 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Geekie recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Devils 1 1 0 17:48 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 17:31 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:28 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:53 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 13:12 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:36 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 12:57 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:02 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:13 Away W 3-2

Bruins vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

