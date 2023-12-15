The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest versus the New York Islanders is slated for Friday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Oskar Steen find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Oskar Steen score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Steen stats and insights

  • Steen has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not scored versus the Islanders this season in one game (one shot).
  • Steen has no points on the power play.
  • Steen averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders have given up 88 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 18.9 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Steen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:03 Away L 2-1 OT
12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:00 Home W 5-3
12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 8:59 Home L 3-1
12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:23 Away W 4-3 OT
11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 5:15 Away L 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:56 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 10:03 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 8:37 Away L 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:50 Home W 5-2
11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:19 Away W 3-2

Bruins vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

