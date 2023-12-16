Vermont High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bennington County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Bennington County, Vermont today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bennington County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mount Anthony Union High School at Spaulding High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Rutland, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.