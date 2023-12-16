The Boston Bruins, including Brad Marchand, take the ice Saturday against the New York Rangers at TD Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Marchand are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Brad Marchand vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG, NESN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +170)

1.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -139)

Marchand Season Stats Insights

Marchand has averaged 19:39 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

In Marchand's 28 games played this season he's scored in nine of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Marchand has a point in 19 games this year (out of 28), including multiple points five times.

In 12 of 28 games this season, Marchand has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Marchand hits the over on his points prop total is 37%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Marchand has an implied probability of 58.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Marchand Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 78 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +15.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 28 Games 4 26 Points 3 12 Goals 0 14 Assists 3

