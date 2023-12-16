Should you bet on Brendan Gallagher to score a goal when the Montreal Canadiens and the New York Islanders meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Brendan Gallagher score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Gallagher stats and insights

  • Gallagher has scored in five of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Islanders.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
  • Gallagher averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.5%.

Islanders defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Islanders are giving up 92 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Gallagher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:44 Home L 4-3 SO
12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:57 Home L 2-1
12/9/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:52 Away W 3-2 SO
12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:43 Home L 4-0
12/4/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 13:54 Home W 4-2
12/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:20 Home L 5-4 OT
11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:45 Home L 5-1
11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:06 Away W 4-2
11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:42 Away L 4-0
11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:15 Away W 3-2 SO

Canadiens vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSGSN2 and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

