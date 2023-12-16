Brendan Gallagher will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Montreal Canadiens play the New York Islanders at Bell Centre. Prop bets for Gallagher are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Brendan Gallagher vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Gallagher Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Gallagher has a plus-minus rating of -12, while averaging 13:57 on the ice per game.

Gallagher has a goal in five games this year through 29 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Gallagher has a point in seven of 29 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In five of 29 games this season, Gallagher has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 40% that Gallagher hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Gallagher has an implied probability of 25.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Gallagher Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 92 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 29 Games 1 10 Points 0 5 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

