How to Watch the Bruins vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The leaders in the Eastern Conference will battle when the first-place Boston Bruins (19-5-4) host the second-place New York Rangers (20-7-1) on Saturday, December 16 at TD Garden.
You can watch the Bruins look to beat the the Rangers on MSG, NESN, and ESPN+.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Bruins vs. Rangers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|Bruins
|7-4 NYR
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins have given up 71 total goals (2.5 per game), the second-fewest in league play.
- The Bruins rank 15th in the league with 91 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- Over the past 10 games, the Bruins have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Bruins have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) over that span.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|28
|17
|24
|41
|31
|17
|20%
|Brad Marchand
|28
|12
|14
|26
|24
|16
|34.6%
|Charlie Coyle
|28
|10
|10
|20
|12
|15
|52.1%
|Pavel Zacha
|26
|8
|11
|19
|11
|12
|50.6%
|Charlie McAvoy
|21
|3
|16
|19
|17
|3
|-
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers give up 2.8 goals per game (78 in total), the ninth-fewest in the NHL.
- The Rangers' 93 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 13th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have secured 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- Defensively, the Rangers have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that stretch.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|28
|16
|24
|40
|25
|11
|25%
|Vincent Trocheck
|28
|6
|20
|26
|13
|16
|63.1%
|Mika Zibanejad
|28
|9
|16
|25
|11
|16
|52.3%
|Chris Kreider
|28
|16
|8
|24
|15
|5
|31.2%
|Adam Fox
|18
|3
|17
|20
|11
|7
|-
