The Eastern Conference's top-ranked squad, the Boston Bruins (19-5-4), host the second-ranked team in the conference, the New York Rangers (20-7-1), on Saturday, December 16 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG, NESN, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bruins vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG, NESN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-130) Rangers (+105) 5.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have won 14 of their 22 games when favored on the moneyline this season (63.6%).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, Boston has a 13-7 record (winning 65.0% of its games).

The Bruins have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Boston and its opponent have posted more than 5.5 goals in 13 of 28 games this season.

Bruins vs Rangers Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Bruins vs. Rangers Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Rangers Total (Rank) 91 (15th) Goals 93 (13th) 71 (2nd) Goals Allowed 78 (9th) 22 (11th) Power Play Goals 27 (4th) 12 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 14 (7th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Bruins Advanced Stats

Boston has a 4-5-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 5-4-1 overall.

Six of Boston's past 10 games went over.

The average amount of goals in the Bruins' past 10 games is 0.4 more than the over/under of 5.5 set for this game.

In their last 10 games, the Bruins' goals per game average is 0.9 lower than their season-long average.

The Bruins offense's 91 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.

The Bruins have allowed the second-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 71 (2.5 per game).

The squad has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +20 this season.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.