Canadiens vs. Islanders Injury Report Today - December 16
Here's a peek at the injury report for the Montreal Canadiens (12-13-4), which currently has seven players listed on it, as the Canadiens ready for their matchup against the New York Islanders (14-7-7) at Bell Centre on Saturday, December 16 at 7:00 PM ET.
Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Tanner Pearson
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Carey Price
|G
|Out
|Knee
|Rafael Harvey-Pinard
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Kirby Dach
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Chris Wideman
|D
|Out
|Back
|Jordan Harris
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Alexander Newhook
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
New York Islanders Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Adam Pelech
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Matt Martin
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Scott Mayfield
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Ryan Pulock
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Canadiens vs. Islanders Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN2 and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Montréal, Quebec
- Arena: Bell Centre
Canadiens Season Insights
- The Canadiens' 76 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 28th in the NHL.
- Montreal gives up 3.4 goals per game (98 total), which ranks 24th in the league.
- They have the 29th-ranked goal differential in the league at -22.
Islanders Season Insights
- New York ranks 19th in the league with 86 goals scored (3.1 per game).
- Their goal differential (-2) ranks 20th in the league.
Canadiens vs. Islanders Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Islanders (-140)
|Canadiens (+115)
|6
