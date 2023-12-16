Here's a peek at the injury report for the Montreal Canadiens (12-13-4), which currently has seven players listed on it, as the Canadiens ready for their matchup against the New York Islanders (14-7-7) at Bell Centre on Saturday, December 16 at 7:00 PM ET.

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Tanner Pearson LW Out Upper Body Carey Price G Out Knee Rafael Harvey-Pinard LW Out Lower Body Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee Chris Wideman D Out Back Jordan Harris D Out Lower Body Alexander Newhook C Out Lower Body

New York Islanders Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Adam Pelech D Out Upper Body Matt Martin LW Out Upper Body Scott Mayfield D Out Upper Body Ryan Pulock D Out Lower Body

Canadiens vs. Islanders Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN2 and ESPN+

MSGSN2 and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Arena: Bell Centre

Canadiens Season Insights

The Canadiens' 76 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 28th in the NHL.

Montreal gives up 3.4 goals per game (98 total), which ranks 24th in the league.

They have the 29th-ranked goal differential in the league at -22.

Islanders Season Insights

New York ranks 19th in the league with 86 goals scored (3.1 per game).

Their goal differential (-2) ranks 20th in the league.

Canadiens vs. Islanders Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Islanders (-140) Canadiens (+115) 6

