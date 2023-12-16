Here's a peek at the injury report for the Montreal Canadiens (12-13-4), which currently has seven players listed on it, as the Canadiens ready for their matchup against the New York Islanders (14-7-7) at Bell Centre on Saturday, December 16 at 7:00 PM ET.

Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Tanner Pearson LW Out Upper Body
Carey Price G Out Knee
Rafael Harvey-Pinard LW Out Lower Body
Kirby Dach C Out For Season Knee
Chris Wideman D Out Back
Jordan Harris D Out Lower Body
Alexander Newhook C Out Lower Body

New York Islanders Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Adam Pelech D Out Upper Body
Matt Martin LW Out Upper Body
Scott Mayfield D Out Upper Body
Ryan Pulock D Out Lower Body

Canadiens vs. Islanders Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSGSN2 and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Montréal, Quebec
  • Arena: Bell Centre

Canadiens Season Insights

  • The Canadiens' 76 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 28th in the NHL.
  • Montreal gives up 3.4 goals per game (98 total), which ranks 24th in the league.
  • They have the 29th-ranked goal differential in the league at -22.

Islanders Season Insights

  • New York ranks 19th in the league with 86 goals scored (3.1 per game).
  • Their goal differential (-2) ranks 20th in the league.

Canadiens vs. Islanders Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Islanders (-140) Canadiens (+115) 6

