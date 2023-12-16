The New York Islanders (14-7-8) will visit the Montreal Canadiens (12-13-4) -- who've lost three straight on home ice -- on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN2 and ESPN+

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Canadiens vs Islanders Additional Info

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens allow 3.4 goals per game (98 in total), 23rd in the league.

The Canadiens have 76 goals this season (2.6 per game), 28th in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Canadiens have gone 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Canadiens have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over that stretch.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nicholas Suzuki 29 8 15 23 22 13 55.3% Cole Caufield 29 7 13 20 8 11 40% Michael Matheson 29 5 15 20 28 11 - Sean Monahan 29 9 8 17 14 12 57% Alexander Newhook 23 7 6 13 19 8 39.5%

Islanders Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Islanders are giving up 92 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 17th in league action.

The Islanders' 90 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 17th in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Islanders have gone 6-1-3 (65.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Islanders have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over that time.

Islanders Key Players