How to Watch the Canadiens vs. Islanders Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The New York Islanders (14-7-8) will visit the Montreal Canadiens (12-13-4) -- who've lost three straight on home ice -- on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
Check out the Islanders-Canadiens matchup on MSGSN2 and ESPN+.
Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN2 and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens allow 3.4 goals per game (98 in total), 23rd in the league.
- The Canadiens have 76 goals this season (2.6 per game), 28th in the league.
- In the last 10 contests, the Canadiens have gone 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Canadiens have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over that stretch.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nicholas Suzuki
|29
|8
|15
|23
|22
|13
|55.3%
|Cole Caufield
|29
|7
|13
|20
|8
|11
|40%
|Michael Matheson
|29
|5
|15
|20
|28
|11
|-
|Sean Monahan
|29
|9
|8
|17
|14
|12
|57%
|Alexander Newhook
|23
|7
|6
|13
|19
|8
|39.5%
Islanders Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Islanders are giving up 92 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 17th in league action.
- The Islanders' 90 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 17th in the NHL.
- In the past 10 games, the Islanders have gone 6-1-3 (65.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Islanders have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over that time.
Islanders Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mathew Barzal
|28
|10
|22
|32
|37
|35
|35.3%
|Noah Dobson
|29
|6
|23
|29
|29
|12
|-
|Bo Horvat
|28
|11
|18
|29
|16
|11
|49%
|Brock Nelson
|29
|12
|12
|24
|11
|13
|48.8%
|Kyle Palmieri
|29
|9
|9
|18
|15
|5
|36.4%
