The New York Islanders (14-7-7) are road favorites (-140 moneyline odds to win) against the Montreal Canadiens (12-13-4, +115 moneyline odds). The outing on Saturday begins at 7:00 PM ET from Bell Centre on MSGSN2 and ESPN+.

Canadiens vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Canadiens vs. Islanders Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canadiens vs. Islanders Betting Trends

In 18 games this season, New York and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

The Islanders have been victorious in eight of their 12 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).

The Canadiens have been the underdog 26 times this season, and upset their opponent in nine, or 34.6%, of those games.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -140 or shorter, New York is 6-4 (winning 60.0% of the time).

Montreal is 6-14 when it is underdogs of +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Canadiens Player Props

Name Juraj Slafkovsky Cole Caufield Michael Matheson

Canadiens Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-1-3 7-3 8-2-0 5.9 3.90 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-1-3 3.90 3.20 9 29.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 6-4 2-7-1 6.3 2.10 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 2.10 3.10 4 12.1% Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 4-2 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 2 Record as ML Favorite 1-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-6 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 7

