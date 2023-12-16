The New York Islanders' Bo Horvat and the Montreal Canadiens' Michael Matheson are two of the top players to keep an eye on when these squads play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Bell Centre.

Canadiens vs. Islanders Game Information

Canadiens Players to Watch

Nicholas Suzuki is a top offensive contributor for his team with 23 points (0.8 per game), as he has recorded eight goals and 15 assists in 29 games (playing 20:52 per game).

Matheson's 20 points this season, including five goals and 15 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Montreal.

This season, Cole Caufield has scored seven goals and contributed 13 assists for Montreal, giving him a point total of 20.

In the crease, Cayden Primeau has a .902 save percentage (34th in the league), with 193 total saves, while giving up 21 goals (3.4 goals against average). He has put together a 3-3-0 record between the posts for Montreal this season.

Islanders Players to Watch

Mathew Barzal is one of New York's leading contributors with 32 points. He has scored 10 goals and picked up 22 assists this season.

Through 28 games, Horvat has scored 11 goals and picked up 18 assists.

Noah Dobson's total of 29 points is via six goals and 23 assists.

Semyon Varlamov (6-3-1) has a 2.6 goals against average and a .922% save percentage (ninth-best in league).

Canadiens vs. Islanders Stat Comparison

Islanders Rank Islanders AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 17th 3.1 Goals Scored 2.62 28th 15th 3.17 Goals Allowed 3.38 24th 20th 30.2 Shots 29.2 27th 31st 35.7 Shots Allowed 34.4 29th 7th 25.61% Power Play % 16.98% 22nd 32nd 70.11% Penalty Kill % 72.38% 30th

