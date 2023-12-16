The Montreal Canadiens (12-13-4) will attempt to stop a three-game home losing streak when they play the New York Islanders (14-7-8) on December 16 at 7:00 PM ET on MSGSN2 and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Canadiens vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN2 and ESPN+

MSGSN2 and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Islanders (-140) Canadiens (+115) 6 Islanders (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Canadiens Betting Insights

The Canadiens have been an underdog in 26 games this season, and won nine (34.6%).

Montreal is 6-14 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Canadiens, based on the moneyline, is 46.5%.

Montreal has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 16 of 29 games this season.

Canadiens vs Islanders Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Canadiens vs. Islanders Rankings

Islanders Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 90 (17th) Goals 76 (28th) 92 (17th) Goals Allowed 98 (23rd) 21 (12th) Power Play Goals 18 (19th) 26 (28th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 29 (32nd)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Canadiens Advanced Stats

Montreal possesses a 6-4-0 record versus the spread while finishing 4-4-2 straight up in its last 10 contests.

In its past 10 contests, Montreal has gone over the total twice.

The Canadiens and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.3 goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.

Over their past 10 games, the Canadiens and their opponents are averaging 5.1 goals, 1.6 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Canadiens have scored 76 goals this season (2.6 per game) to rank 28th in the league.

The Canadiens have conceded 3.4 goals per game, 98 total, which ranks 23rd among league teams.

Their 29th-ranked goal differential is -22.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.