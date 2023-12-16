Canadiens vs. Islanders: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Montreal Canadiens (12-13-4) will attempt to stop a three-game home losing streak when they play the New York Islanders (14-7-8) on December 16 at 7:00 PM ET on MSGSN2 and ESPN+.
Canadiens vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN2 and ESPN+
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Islanders (-140)
|Canadiens (+115)
|6
|Islanders (-1.5)
Canadiens Betting Insights
- The Canadiens have been an underdog in 26 games this season, and won nine (34.6%).
- Montreal is 6-14 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Canadiens, based on the moneyline, is 46.5%.
- Montreal has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 16 of 29 games this season.
Canadiens vs Islanders Additional Info
Canadiens vs. Islanders Rankings
|Islanders Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|90 (17th)
|Goals
|76 (28th)
|92 (17th)
|Goals Allowed
|98 (23rd)
|21 (12th)
|Power Play Goals
|18 (19th)
|26 (28th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|29 (32nd)
Canadiens Advanced Stats
- Montreal possesses a 6-4-0 record versus the spread while finishing 4-4-2 straight up in its last 10 contests.
- In its past 10 contests, Montreal has gone over the total twice.
- The Canadiens and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.3 goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.
- Over their past 10 games, the Canadiens and their opponents are averaging 5.1 goals, 1.6 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Canadiens have scored 76 goals this season (2.6 per game) to rank 28th in the league.
- The Canadiens have conceded 3.4 goals per game, 98 total, which ranks 23rd among league teams.
- Their 29th-ranked goal differential is -22.
