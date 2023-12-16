Player props can be found for Mathew Barzal and Nicholas Suzuki, among others, when the New York Islanders visit the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Canadiens vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Canadiens vs. Islanders Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Montreal Canadiens

Nicholas Suzuki Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

Suzuki is one of the top offensive options for Montreal with 23 points (0.8 per game), with eight goals and 15 assists in 29 games (playing 20:52 per game).

Suzuki Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Penguins Dec. 13 0 1 1 2 vs. Predators Dec. 10 0 0 0 3 at Sabres Dec. 9 1 0 1 3 vs. Kings Dec. 7 0 0 0 0 vs. Kraken Dec. 4 0 1 1 4

Michael Matheson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

Michael Matheson has racked up 20 points this season, with five goals and 15 assists.

Matheson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Penguins Dec. 13 0 1 1 5 vs. Predators Dec. 10 0 0 0 3 at Sabres Dec. 9 0 1 1 2 vs. Kings Dec. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Kraken Dec. 4 0 0 0 0

Cole Caufield Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Montreal's Cole Caufield is among the leaders on the team with 20 total points (seven goals and 13 assists).

Caufield Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Penguins Dec. 13 0 0 0 6 vs. Predators Dec. 10 0 0 0 2 at Sabres Dec. 9 0 0 0 9 vs. Kings Dec. 7 0 0 0 3 vs. Kraken Dec. 4 0 1 1 3

NHL Props Today: New York Islanders

Mathew Barzal Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

Barzal is one of New York's leading contributors (32 total points), having registered 10 goals and 22 assists.

Barzal Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Dec. 15 0 2 2 2 vs. Ducks Dec. 13 1 0 1 4 vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 11 0 1 1 3 vs. Kings Dec. 9 0 1 1 1 vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 7 2 2 4 5

Noah Dobson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

Noah Dobson has six goals and 23 assists to total 29 points (1.0 per game).

Dobson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Dec. 15 0 0 0 3 vs. Ducks Dec. 13 0 2 2 1 vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 11 0 3 3 1 vs. Kings Dec. 9 0 1 1 1 vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 7 0 1 1 4

