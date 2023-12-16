For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Boston Bruins and the New York Rangers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Charlie Coyle a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Charlie Coyle score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Coyle stats and insights

  • In seven of 28 games this season, Coyle has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • He has scored two goals versus the Rangers this season in one game (four shots).
  • Coyle has scored two goals on the power play.
  • Coyle's shooting percentage is 18.9%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have given up 78 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Coyle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/15/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 23:15 Away W 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:40 Away L 2-1 OT
12/9/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 20:17 Home W 5-3
12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:03 Home L 3-1
12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:48 Home W 3-1
12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:45 Away W 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:16 Home W 3-0
11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 5-2
11/25/2023 Rangers 2 2 0 15:42 Away L 7-4
11/24/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 17:56 Home L 5-2

Bruins vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

