Vermont High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chittenden County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:34 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Chittenden County, Vermont today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chittenden County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Country Union High School at Mount Mansfield Union High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Jericho, VT
- Conference: Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Champlain Valley Union High School at Rutland High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Rutland, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.