Can we anticipate Christian Dvorak scoring a goal when the Montreal Canadiens take on the New York Islanders at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Christian Dvorak score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dvorak stats and insights

In one of 19 games this season, Dvorak scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.

Dvorak has zero points on the power play.

He has a 4.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

On defense, the Islanders are allowing 92 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dvorak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:34 Home L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:03 Home L 2-1 12/9/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:21 Away W 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:19 Home L 4-0 12/4/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 14:16 Home W 4-2 12/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:07 Home L 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:12 Home L 5-1 11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 16:30 Away W 4-2 11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:14 Away L 4-0 11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:40 Away W 3-2 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canadiens vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN2 and ESPN+

MSGSN2 and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.