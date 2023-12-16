Cole Caufield will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Montreal Canadiens play the New York Islanders at Bell Centre. Fancy a wager on Caufield in the Canadiens-Islanders game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cole Caufield vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN2 and ESPN+

MSGSN2 and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Caufield Season Stats Insights

Caufield has averaged 18:59 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

Caufield has a goal in seven of 29 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Caufield has a point in 16 of 29 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Caufield has an assist in 12 of 29 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Caufield's implied probability to go over his point total is 70.4% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Caufield has an implied probability of 52.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Caufield Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 17th in goals allowed, giving up 92 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 29 Games 2 20 Points 0 7 Goals 0 13 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.