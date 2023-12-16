Saturday's game between the Dartmouth Big Green (3-6) and Le Moyne Dolphins (3-7) going head-to-head at Ted Grant Court has a projected final score of 73-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Big Green, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on December 16.

The game has no set line.

Dartmouth vs. Le Moyne Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: Ted Grant Court

Dartmouth vs. Le Moyne Score Prediction

Prediction: Dartmouth 73, Le Moyne 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Dartmouth vs. Le Moyne

Computer Predicted Spread: Dartmouth (-5.6)

Dartmouth (-5.6) Computer Predicted Total: 139.5

Le Moyne has put together a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Dartmouth is 4-4-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Dolphins are 4-4-0 and the Big Green are 1-7-0.

Dartmouth Performance Insights

The Big Green are being outscored by 6.8 points per game, with a -61 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.1 points per game (353rd in college basketball), and allow 68.9 per outing (125th in college basketball).

The 33.9 rebounds per game Dartmouth accumulates rank 285th in the nation, 3.0 fewer than the 36.9 its opponents collect.

Dartmouth connects on 6.8 three-pointers per game (240th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.7. It shoots 27.6% from deep, and its opponents shoot 30.0%.

Dartmouth has committed 1.8 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.6 (158th in college basketball) while forcing 9.8 (335th in college basketball).

