The Dartmouth Big Green (3-6) hope to break a four-game road losing skid at the Le Moyne Dolphins (3-7) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Dartmouth vs. Le Moyne Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Ted Grant Court in Syracuse, New York

Ted Grant Court in Syracuse, New York TV: ESPN+

Dartmouth Stats Insights

The Big Green's 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Dolphins have given up to their opponents.

The Dolphins are the rebounding team in the nation, the Big Green rank 354th.

The Big Green's 62.1 points per game are 13.4 fewer points than the 75.5 the Dolphins give up.

Dartmouth has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 75.5 points.

Dartmouth Home & Away Comparison

At home, Dartmouth scores 63.8 points per game. Away, it scores 60.0.

The Big Green are giving up fewer points at home (65.0 per game) than away (73.8).

At home, Dartmouth makes 7.2 triples per game, 0.9 more than it averages away (6.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (28.8%) than away (26.0%).

Dartmouth Upcoming Schedule