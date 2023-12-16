How to Watch Dartmouth vs. Le Moyne on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Dartmouth Big Green (3-6) hope to break a four-game road losing skid at the Le Moyne Dolphins (3-7) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Dartmouth vs. Le Moyne Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Ted Grant Court in Syracuse, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Dartmouth Stats Insights
- The Big Green's 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Dolphins have given up to their opponents.
- The Dolphins are the rebounding team in the nation, the Big Green rank 354th.
- The Big Green's 62.1 points per game are 13.4 fewer points than the 75.5 the Dolphins give up.
- Dartmouth has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 75.5 points.
Dartmouth Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Dartmouth scores 63.8 points per game. Away, it scores 60.0.
- The Big Green are giving up fewer points at home (65.0 per game) than away (73.8).
- At home, Dartmouth makes 7.2 triples per game, 0.9 more than it averages away (6.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (28.8%) than away (26.0%).
Dartmouth Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|New Hampshire
|W 76-64
|Edward Leede Arena
|12/9/2023
|Marist
|L 63-53
|Edward Leede Arena
|12/13/2023
|Boston University
|W 63-56
|Edward Leede Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Le Moyne
|-
|Ted Grant Court
|12/18/2023
|Thomas (ME)
|-
|Edward Leede Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Sacred Heart
|-
|William H. Pitt Center
