The Dartmouth Big Green (3-6) hope to break a four-game road losing skid at the Le Moyne Dolphins (3-7) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Dartmouth vs. Le Moyne Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ted Grant Court in Syracuse, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Dartmouth Stats Insights

  • The Big Green's 40.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Dolphins have given up to their opponents.
  • The Dolphins are the rebounding team in the nation, the Big Green rank 354th.
  • The Big Green's 62.1 points per game are 13.4 fewer points than the 75.5 the Dolphins give up.
  • Dartmouth has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 75.5 points.

Dartmouth Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Dartmouth scores 63.8 points per game. Away, it scores 60.0.
  • The Big Green are giving up fewer points at home (65.0 per game) than away (73.8).
  • At home, Dartmouth makes 7.2 triples per game, 0.9 more than it averages away (6.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (28.8%) than away (26.0%).

Dartmouth Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 New Hampshire W 76-64 Edward Leede Arena
12/9/2023 Marist L 63-53 Edward Leede Arena
12/13/2023 Boston University W 63-56 Edward Leede Arena
12/16/2023 @ Le Moyne - Ted Grant Court
12/18/2023 Thomas (ME) - Edward Leede Arena
12/21/2023 @ Sacred Heart - William H. Pitt Center

