The Dartmouth Big Green (3-6) travel to face the Le Moyne Dolphins (3-7) after losing four road games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Dartmouth vs. Le Moyne matchup.

Dartmouth vs. Le Moyne Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Ted Grant Court in Syracuse, New York

Ted Grant Court in Syracuse, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Dartmouth vs. Le Moyne Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Dartmouth Moneyline Le Moyne Moneyline BetMGM Dartmouth (-3.5) 139.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Dartmouth (-3.5) 138.5 -176 +142 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Dartmouth vs. Le Moyne Betting Trends

Dartmouth has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, just one of the Big Green games has gone over the point total.

Le Moyne is 5-3-0 ATS this year.

A total of four Dolphins games this season have hit the over.

