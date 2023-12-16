Dartmouth vs. Le Moyne December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Le Moyne Dolphins (3-5) will meet the Dartmouth Big Green (1-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Dartmouth vs. Le Moyne Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Dartmouth Players to Watch
- Mike Depersia: 6.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Luke Sutherland: 13.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Ocypher Owens: 8.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Kaiyem Cleary: 13.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nathan McClure: 7.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Le Moyne Players to Watch
Dartmouth vs. Le Moyne Stat Comparison
|Le Moyne Rank
|Le Moyne AVG
|Dartmouth AVG
|Dartmouth Rank
|174th
|75.6
|Points Scored
|59.8
|355th
|255th
|74.5
|Points Allowed
|72.8
|221st
|335th
|28.4
|Rebounds
|32.2
|228th
|331st
|6.5
|Off. Rebounds
|7.6
|292nd
|18th
|10.1
|3pt Made
|5.4
|320th
|65th
|15.9
|Assists
|10.4
|325th
|25th
|9.3
|Turnovers
|11.0
|115th
