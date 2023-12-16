The Le Moyne Dolphins (3-5) will meet the Dartmouth Big Green (1-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Dartmouth vs. Le Moyne Game Information

Dartmouth Players to Watch

  • Mike Depersia: 6.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Luke Sutherland: 13.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Ocypher Owens: 8.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Kaiyem Cleary: 13.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Nathan McClure: 7.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Le Moyne Players to Watch

Dartmouth vs. Le Moyne Stat Comparison

Le Moyne Rank Le Moyne AVG Dartmouth AVG Dartmouth Rank
174th 75.6 Points Scored 59.8 355th
255th 74.5 Points Allowed 72.8 221st
335th 28.4 Rebounds 32.2 228th
331st 6.5 Off. Rebounds 7.6 292nd
18th 10.1 3pt Made 5.4 320th
65th 15.9 Assists 10.4 325th
25th 9.3 Turnovers 11.0 115th

