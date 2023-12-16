The Le Moyne Dolphins (3-5) will meet the Dartmouth Big Green (1-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Dartmouth vs. Le Moyne Game Information

Dartmouth Players to Watch

Mike Depersia: 6.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Luke Sutherland: 13.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Ocypher Owens: 8.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK Kaiyem Cleary: 13.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Nathan McClure: 7.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Le Moyne Players to Watch

Dartmouth vs. Le Moyne Stat Comparison

Le Moyne Rank Le Moyne AVG Dartmouth AVG Dartmouth Rank 174th 75.6 Points Scored 59.8 355th 255th 74.5 Points Allowed 72.8 221st 335th 28.4 Rebounds 32.2 228th 331st 6.5 Off. Rebounds 7.6 292nd 18th 10.1 3pt Made 5.4 320th 65th 15.9 Assists 10.4 325th 25th 9.3 Turnovers 11.0 115th

