Will David Savard Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 16?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Montreal Canadiens and the New York Islanders on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is David Savard a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will David Savard score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Savard stats and insights
- Savard has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Islanders.
- Savard has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Islanders defensive stats
- On defense, the Islanders are allowing 92 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.
- So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canadiens vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN2 and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.