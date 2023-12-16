For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Montreal Canadiens and the New York Islanders on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is David Savard a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will David Savard score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Savard stats and insights

Savard has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Islanders.

Savard has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

On defense, the Islanders are allowing 92 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN2 and ESPN+

MSGSN2 and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

