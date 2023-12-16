The Montreal Canadiens (12-13-4), losers of three home games in a row, host the New York Islanders (14-7-7) at Bell Centre on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on MSGSN2 and ESPN+.

The Canadiens' offense has put up 21 goals in their past 10 games, while their defense has allowed 31 goals. They have had 33 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored four goals (12.1%). They are 4-4-2 over those contests.

Ahead of this matchup, here is who we predict to bring home the win in Saturday's hockey action.

Canadiens vs. Islanders Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this game calls for a final score of Canadiens 4, Islanders 3.

Moneyline Pick: Canadiens (+115)

Canadiens (+115) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Canadiens (+1.5)

Canadiens Splits and Trends

The Canadiens have a 7-4-11 record in overtime games this season and a 12-13-4 overall record.

Montreal has earned 13 points (6-4-1) in its 11 games decided by one goal.

This season the Canadiens scored only one goal in three games and they lost every time.

Montreal has earned five points (2-5-1 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Canadiens have scored more than two goals in 16 games, earning 23 points from those contests.

This season, Montreal has scored a lone power-play goal in 14 games and registered 15 points with a record of 6-5-3.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Montreal is 2-2-2 (six points).

The Canadiens have been outshot by opponents in 23 games, going 10-11-2 to register 22 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Islanders Rank Islanders AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 17th 3.07 Goals Scored 2.62 28th 15th 3.14 Goals Allowed 3.38 24th 23rd 29.9 Shots 29.2 27th 31st 35.7 Shots Allowed 34.4 29th 9th 24.36% Power Play % 16.98% 23rd 30th 72.62% Penalty Kill % 72.38% 31st

Canadiens vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN2 and ESPN+

MSGSN2 and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

