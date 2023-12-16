The Boston Bruins, with James van Riemsdyk, are in action Saturday against the New York Rangers at TD Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on van Riemsdyk? We have numbers and figures to help you.

James van Riemsdyk vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

van Riemsdyk Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, van Riemsdyk has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 13:26 on the ice per game.

In five of 27 games this year, van Riemsdyk has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

van Riemsdyk has a point in 13 of 27 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

van Riemsdyk has had an assist in a game 10 times this year over 27 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

van Riemsdyk's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, van Riemsdyk has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

van Riemsdyk Stats vs. the Rangers

On the defensive side, the Rangers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 78 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team's goal differential (+15) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 27 Games 3 18 Points 3 6 Goals 1 12 Assists 2

