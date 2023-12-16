When the Montreal Canadiens face off against the New York Islanders on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Jayden Struble find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Jayden Struble score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Struble stats and insights

Struble has scored in two of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Islanders.

Struble has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Islanders are allowing 92 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.2 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Canadiens vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN2 and ESPN+

MSGSN2 and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

