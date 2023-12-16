Will Joel Armia find the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens play the New York Islanders on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Joel Armia score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Armia stats and insights

Armia has scored in three of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.

Armia has no points on the power play.

Armia averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.0%.

Islanders defensive stats

On defense, the Islanders are conceding 92 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.2 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Armia recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:30 Home L 4-3 SO 12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:26 Home L 2-1 12/9/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:33 Away W 3-2 SO 12/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:04 Home W 4-2 12/2/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:51 Home L 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:28 Home L 5-1 11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 16:26 Away W 4-2 11/9/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:11 Away W 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:50 Home L 5-3 11/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 11:15 Away L 6-3

Canadiens vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN2 and ESPN+

MSGSN2 and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

