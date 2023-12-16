Will Johnathan Kovacevic Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 16?
Can we expect Johnathan Kovacevic finding the back of the net when the Montreal Canadiens clash with the New York Islanders at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Johnathan Kovacevic score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Kovacevic stats and insights
- In four of 29 games this season, Kovacevic has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Islanders.
- Kovacevic has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 17.4% of them.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 92 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.2 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.
Kovacevic recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:38
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:24
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|20:50
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:11
|Home
|L 4-0
|12/4/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|20:55
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|20:17
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|16:48
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:27
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/25/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:05
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|11:10
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
Canadiens vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN2 and ESPN+
