The Montreal Canadiens, including Josh Anderson, are in action Saturday versus the New York Islanders at Bell Centre, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Anderson in that upcoming Canadiens-Islanders game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Josh Anderson vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN2

0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Anderson Season Stats Insights

Anderson's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:35 per game on the ice, is -9.

In one of 29 games this season, Anderson has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In four of 29 games this season, Anderson has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In four of 29 games this year, Anderson has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Anderson's implied probability to go over his point total is 40% based on the odds.

Anderson has an implied probability of 27% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Anderson Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have given up 92 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 29 Games 3 5 Points 1 1 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

