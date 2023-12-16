Will Juraj Slafkovsky Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 16?
Should you bet on Juraj Slafkovsky to light the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens and the New York Islanders face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Juraj Slafkovsky score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Slafkovsky stats and insights
- In two of 29 games this season, Slafkovsky has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Islanders.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 4.8% of them.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 92 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.
Slafkovsky recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|22:04
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|17:36
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:10
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:16
|Home
|L 4-0
|12/4/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|17:14
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:55
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|13:33
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|15:16
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/25/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:47
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|19:44
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
Canadiens vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN2 and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
