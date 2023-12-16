Juraj Slafkovsky will be on the ice when the Montreal Canadiens and New York Islanders face off at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. There are prop bets for Slafkovsky available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Juraj Slafkovsky vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: MSGSN2 and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Slafkovsky Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Slafkovsky has a plus-minus of -7, while averaging 15:38 on the ice per game.

In two of 29 games this year, Slafkovsky has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In six of 29 games this year, Slafkovsky has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Slafkovsky has an assist in five of 29 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Slafkovsky goes over his points over/under is 44.4%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Slafkovsky going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Slafkovsky Stats vs. the Islanders

On defense, the Islanders are conceding 92 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 29 Games 1 7 Points 0 2 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

