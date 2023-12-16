Will Kaiden Guhle Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 16?
On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Montreal Canadiens match up against the New York Islanders. Is Kaiden Guhle going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Kaiden Guhle score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Guhle stats and insights
- In two of 25 games this season, Guhle has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Islanders.
- Guhle has no points on the power play.
- He has a 5.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Islanders defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Islanders are conceding 92 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.
- So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Guhle recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|19:07
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|21:53
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|22:03
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Home
|L 4-0
|12/4/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|25:29
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|22:49
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|20:06
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|24:51
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/25/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|22:14
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|25:01
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canadiens vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN2 and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.