For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Montreal Canadiens and the New York Islanders on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Michael Matheson a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Michael Matheson score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Matheson stats and insights

  • Matheson has scored in five of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Islanders.
  • On the power play he has three goals, plus nine assists.
  • He has a 7.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders have given up 92 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.2 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Matheson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/13/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 32:21 Home L 4-3 SO
12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 25:21 Home L 2-1
12/9/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 29:48 Away W 3-2 SO
12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 23:37 Home L 4-0
12/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 25:06 Home W 4-2
12/2/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 29:17 Home L 5-4 OT
11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:27 Home L 5-1
11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 23:17 Away W 4-2
11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 23:49 Away L 4-0
11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 26:52 Away W 3-2 SO

Canadiens vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSGSN2 and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

