The Montreal Canadiens, Michael Matheson included, will play the New York Islanders on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Matheson in that upcoming Canadiens-Islanders game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Michael Matheson vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSGSN2 and ESPN+

MSGSN2 and ESPN+ Live Stream:

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Matheson Season Stats Insights

Matheson's plus-minus this season, in 25:16 per game on the ice, is -8.

Matheson has a goal in five of 29 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Matheson has a point in 15 games this season (out of 29), including multiple points four times.

Matheson has an assist in 12 of 29 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Matheson's implied probability to go over his point total is 64.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Matheson has an implied probability of 59.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Matheson Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have given up 92 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 29 Games 2 20 Points 2 5 Goals 1 15 Assists 1

