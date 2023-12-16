Can we count on Michael Pezzetta scoring a goal when the Montreal Canadiens play the New York Islanders at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Michael Pezzetta score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Pezzetta stats and insights

  • Pezzetta has scored in one of 20 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Islanders.
  • Pezzetta has no points on the power play.
  • Pezzetta's shooting percentage is 4.8%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders have given up 92 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Pezzetta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/13/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 6:12 Home L 4-3 SO
12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:35 Home L 2-1
12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 9:12 Home L 4-0
11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:00 Away L 4-0
11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 6:45 Away W 3-2 SO
11/22/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 6:49 Away W 4-3
11/18/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:20 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 7:17 Home L 6-5
11/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:04 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 7:54 Home W 3-2 OT

Canadiens vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSGSN2 and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

