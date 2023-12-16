The Boston Bruins' upcoming game versus the New York Rangers is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Morgan Geekie light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Morgan Geekie score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Geekie stats and insights

  • Geekie has scored in four of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Rangers this season, he has taken three shots and scored one goal.
  • On the power play, Geekie has accumulated one goal and one assist.
  • He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 11.8% of them.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have given up 78 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Geekie recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/15/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 18:53 Away W 5-4 SO
12/13/2023 Devils 1 1 0 17:48 Away L 2-1 OT
12/9/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 17:31 Home W 5-3
12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:28 Home L 3-1
12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:53 Home W 3-1
12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 13:12 Away W 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:36 Home W 3-0
11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 5-2
11/25/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 12:57 Away L 7-4
11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:02 Home L 5-2

Bruins vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

