Will Morgan Geekie Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 16?
The Boston Bruins' upcoming game versus the New York Rangers is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Morgan Geekie light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Morgan Geekie score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)
Geekie stats and insights
- Geekie has scored in four of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Rangers this season, he has taken three shots and scored one goal.
- On the power play, Geekie has accumulated one goal and one assist.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 11.8% of them.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have given up 78 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Geekie recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|18:53
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|17:48
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|17:31
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:28
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:53
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|13:12
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|13:36
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|2
|1
|1
|12:57
|Away
|L 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:02
|Home
|L 5-2
Bruins vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
