Nicholas Suzuki will be on the ice when the Montreal Canadiens and New York Islanders play on Saturday at Bell Centre, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Suzuki in that upcoming Canadiens-Islanders matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Nicholas Suzuki vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Suzuki Season Stats Insights

Suzuki's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:52 per game on the ice, is -8.

In eight of 29 games this season, Suzuki has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 17 of 29 games this season, Suzuki has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Suzuki has an assist in 12 of 29 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Suzuki's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 67.5% that he hits the over.

There is a 55.6% chance of Suzuki having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Suzuki Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 17th in goals allowed, conceding 92 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 29 Games 3 23 Points 3 8 Goals 3 15 Assists 0

