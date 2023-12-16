Vermont High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rutland County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Rutland County, Vermont today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Rutland County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Poultney High School at Mount St. Joseph Academy
- Game Time: 12:50 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Rutland, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Otter Valley Union High School at Hartford High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: White River Junction, VT
- Conference: Marble Valley - B
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Champlain Valley Union High School at Rutland High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Rutland, VT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
