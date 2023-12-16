Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Rutland County, Vermont today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Rutland County, Vermont High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Poultney High School at Mount St. Joseph Academy

Game Time: 12:50 PM ET on December 16

12:50 PM ET on December 16 Location: Rutland, VT

Rutland, VT How to Stream: Watch Here

Otter Valley Union High School at Hartford High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 16

2:30 PM ET on December 16 Location: White River Junction, VT

White River Junction, VT Conference: Marble Valley - B

Marble Valley - B How to Stream: Watch Here

Champlain Valley Union High School at Rutland High School