Will Sean Monahan Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 16?
Should you bet on Sean Monahan to light the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens and the New York Islanders go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Sean Monahan score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Monahan stats and insights
- In eight of 29 games this season, Monahan has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Islanders.
- On the power play he has five goals, plus four assists.
- Monahan's shooting percentage is 15.5%, and he averages two shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders have conceded 92 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.2 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Monahan recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/13/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|21:10
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/10/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:04
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|18:40
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/7/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|16:16
|Home
|L 4-0
|12/4/2023
|Kraken
|2
|2
|0
|17:24
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|19:18
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/30/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:26
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:50
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/25/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:19
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/24/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|16:55
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canadiens vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSGSN2 and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.