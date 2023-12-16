Should you bet on Sean Monahan to light the lamp when the Montreal Canadiens and the New York Islanders go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Sean Monahan score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Monahan stats and insights

  • In eight of 29 games this season, Monahan has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Islanders.
  • On the power play he has five goals, plus four assists.
  • Monahan's shooting percentage is 15.5%, and he averages two shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders have conceded 92 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.2 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Monahan recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/13/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 21:10 Home L 4-3 SO
12/10/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:04 Home L 2-1
12/9/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 18:40 Away W 3-2 SO
12/7/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:16 Home L 4-0
12/4/2023 Kraken 2 2 0 17:24 Home W 4-2
12/2/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 19:18 Home L 5-4 OT
11/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:26 Home L 5-1
11/29/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:50 Away W 4-2
11/25/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:19 Away L 4-0
11/24/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:55 Away W 3-2 SO

Canadiens vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSGSN2 and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

