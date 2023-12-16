Sean Monahan and the Montreal Canadiens will face the New York Islanders at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. Fancy a bet on Monahan? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Sean Monahan vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Monahan Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Monahan has a plus-minus rating of -8, while averaging 18:18 on the ice per game.

Monahan has netted a goal in a game eight times this season in 29 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 14 of 29 games this season, Monahan has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Monahan has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in eight of 29 games played.

The implied probability that Monahan goes over his points over/under is 58.8%, based on the odds.

There is a 46.5% chance of Monahan having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Monahan Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have conceded 92 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-2).

